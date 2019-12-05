The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

US House Judiciary Committee To Draft Impeachment Charges Against Donald Trump

US News

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she has instructed the House Judiciary Committer to draft charges against President Donald Trump

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed the House Judiciary Committe to draft charges against President Donald Trump. Pelosi, during her statement on the impeachment proceedings, said that the facts are uncontested.

"The president abused his power for his own political benefit at the expense of our national security, by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement for an investigation into his political rival," said Pelosi.

Read: US Congressional Panel To Draw Up Charges Against Donald Trump

Read: US Psychiatrists Warn Congress Of Trump’s 'deteriorating Mental State' Due To Impeachment

'Do it now'

Trump and other Republicans continue to call the accusations a "political witch hunt". Shortly before Pelosi's statement,Trump took to Twitter saying, "If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business." Trump claimed that Democrats have no impeachment case and they are "demeaning the country."

 

Read: 'Child Deserves Privacy': Melania Trump Slams Prof For Mentioning Her Son During Inquiry

Read: US President Trump Lashes Out At Justin Trudeau After Viral Video, Calls Him "two-faced"

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG