US House Judiciary Committee To Draft Impeachment Charges Against Donald Trump

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed the House Judiciary Committe to draft charges against President Donald Trump. Pelosi, during her statement on the impeachment proceedings, said that the facts are uncontested.

"The president abused his power for his own political benefit at the expense of our national security, by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement for an investigation into his political rival," said Pelosi.

'Do it now'

Trump and other Republicans continue to call the accusations a "political witch hunt". Shortly before Pelosi's statement,Trump took to Twitter saying, "If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our country can get back to business." Trump claimed that Democrats have no impeachment case and they are "demeaning the country."

The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

