US House Votes To Hold Ex-White House Chief Of Staff In Contempt Over Jan 6 Capitol Attack

The United States House panel investigating the US Capitol attack of January 6 has voted to recommend contempt charges against the former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. The House vote followed lawmakers revealing a range of frantic text messages that Meadows received as the attack on federal building was underway by supporters of former US President Donald Trump when Congress convened to certify the election victory of now US President Joe Biden.

As per AP, the texts that Meadows received were provided by him before he ceased cooperating with the committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. The messages revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even Trump’s son were calling on the former White House chief of staff to push the Republican leader to act swiftly to stop the siege by the pro-Trump supporters.

On Monday, the panel voted 9-0 to recommend contempt charges against Meadows. Reportedly, the House is now expected to vote on Tuesday to refer the charges to the US Justice Department as the investigation continues. The US Justice Department would now decide whether Meadows will be prosecuted.

As per the report, former US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, texted Meadows, “We need an Oval address” as the pro-Trump protesters were breaking into the US Capitol and forced the lawmakers to run for safety. Trump Jr’s text also said, “He has to lead now. It has gone too far and gotten out of hand” while adding, “He’s got to condemn this s*** ASAP.”

Panel’s vice chairwoman details the texts

It is to note that Republican Rep Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who is also the vice chairwoman of the panel, detailed the texts obtained by the committee while the panel voted to recommend the contempt charges against the former White House chief of staff. Meadows, however, did not show up for a deposition last week after his lawyer said he would stop cooperating in the investigation into the US Capitol attack.

Cheney informed that the texts revealed Trump’s “supreme dereliction” as the former US President refused to strongly condemn the violence that took place on January 6. According to her, the messages also raise questions over the fact if Trump sought to obstruct the congressional certification of Biden through inaction. Cheney reportedly said, “These texts leave no doubt…The White House knew exactly what was happening at the Capitol.”

