US House Votes To Hold Trump Aide Steve Bannon In Contempt Of Court For Defying Subpoena

The United States House on Thursday, 22 October voted to hold Former US President Donald Trump’s ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol. The committee’s Democratic chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson led the floor debate with Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Even though Cheney was one of the two Republicans on the panel, the vote was 229-202. In a rare show of bipartisanship in the House, only nine GOP lawmakers voted to say “no,” as per the Associated Press.

With the latest vote, the matter regarding the long-time ally and aide of Trump will be sent to the United States attorney’s office in Washington. Now, as per AP, the prosecutors will now decide if the case will be presented to a grand jury for possible criminal charges. However, it still remains unclear whether the prosecutors will pursue the case. Attorney General Merrick Garland has only said at the House hearing on Thursday that they plan to “make a decision consistent with the principles of prosecution.”

At least nine months after the shocking US Capitol attack by pro-Trump protesters on 6 January, the partisan split over Bannon’s subpoena, according to AP, is a symbol of raw tensions that still grip Congress. The Capitol insurrection took place when Congress convened to certify the election victory of now US President Joe Biden. Democrats have pledged to comprehensively investigate the assault by the supporters of the Republican leader, Trump.

As per CNN, Thompson said, “This isn’t about punishing Steve Bannon...But Steve Bannon has led us down this path by refusing to cooperate in any way with our investigation.” He also added, “We need to take a stand for the select committee's investigation and for the integrity of this body. What sort of precedent would it set for the House of Representatives if we allow a witness to ignore us flat out without facing any kind of consequences?”

Pelosi said ‘vote goes beyond Bannon’

Thursday vote in Congress was welcomed by several Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, “The vote for the criminal contempt of Congress resolution today goes beyond Bannon. It was a vote for the system of checks and balances and the Constitution. The genius of our Constitution, the separation of powers, our system of checks and balances, was upheld by today’s vote.”

Earlier, the House select committee probing the 6 January insurrection has voted on Tuesday to recommend the criminal prosecution of former US President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon. Citing a source on the panel, The Guardian reported that the members of the select committee took the assertive step against Bannon to sound an alarm to officials who worked with Trump, who has been impeached over the 6 January insurrection that followed his controversial address to his supporters.

The select committee had reportedly issued a ‘bevy’ of subpoenas to some of the closest advisers of former US President Trump including White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, his deputy Dan Scavino, defence department aide Kash Patel as well as Bannon stating the threat of criminal prosecution.

