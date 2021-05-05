US: ‘Humble Hero’ Risks Own Life To Save Toddler After Multi-vehicle Car Crash In Maryland

A “good Samaritan” in Ocean City, Maryland, recently saved the life of a 23-month-old girl, who fell out of a car and into a bay after a multi-vehicle crash on a bridge. While taking to Facebook, the Ocean City Fire Department informed that the accident had taken place on Sunday and the man, who chooses to remain unnamed publicly, was among one of the people involved in the crash. In the post, the department said that during the collision, one “pediatric patient” was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail after which the man immediately jumped into the bay, rescuing the infant.

While speaking to CNN, Ryan Whittington, a firefighter and medic at Ocean City Fire Department, said that the man “just jumped into action” and save the 23-month-old child. Ryan informed that the water was about five feet deep, and the jump was more than 25 feet. He further said that the man who saved the toddler is choosing to remain unnamed publicly but the fire department is calling him the “humble hero” for his rescue.

According to the media outlet, eight people were taken to hospitals after the Route 90 bridge left a car dangling off the guardrail. All eight were discharged later and are doing well. The 23-month-old girl is also expected to make a full recovery thanks to the “humble hero”.

Firefighters were able to secure the vehicle with rescue tools and paramedics treated several patients. Following the accident, the child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital. Authorities, on the other hand, are investigating the cause of the crash.

‘A truly selfless act’

Meanwhile, since shared on social media, netizens praised the man and said that his act of bravery should be recognised by an award. One user said, “Let's get this hero's face all over social media and the news. They deserve to be recognized for their amazing actions. Absolutely amazing!!! I'm praying for everyone involved”. Another added, “The good Samaritan that jumped over to save that baby, risking their own life, is an absolute hero”.

