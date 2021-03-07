US: Hundreds Protest In Minnesota Before Ex-officer's Trial In Floyd's Death

Days before a former Minneapolis officer is scheduled to go on a trial in the death of George Floyd, dozens of people gathered in front of the Minnesota governor’s mansion to demand accountability for police officers. According to the Associated Press, around 150 people on March 6, who had demonstrated in Minnesota, were family members of others who died during police encounters. The protests were organised across the United States in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, had died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck while he was held face-down on the ground in handcuffs, saying he couldn’t breathe. The body-camera video stamps provided by prosecutors showed that Chauvin had held his position for 8 minutes 46 seconds, even after Floyd stopped moving. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Following the incident, Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The jury selection in his trial begins on Monday. Saturday’s protest, on the other hand, was organised by Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, which is a coalition of families who lost loved ones in police confrontations.

Geroge Floyd Justice in Policing act

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the US House of Representatives passed The George Floyd Justice in Policing act. The bill was named in honour of Floyd and the legislation will set up a national registry of police misconduct so that police officials are not able to evade the actions of the government by moving from one court to another. The legislation would also ban chokeholds, end racial and religious profiling. It would end the police practices that were under scrutiny after the deaths of Black Americans in the last year.

House Democrats had last year introduced and passed the bill titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in the wake of Floyd's death, but it was not passed in the Senate. The bill was then reintroduced by California Representative Karen Bass, a Democrat and former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus. The House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler during a press call said that Rodney King was beaten by Police in Los Angeles 30 years ago and "we are still trying to transform policing in the United States." He said that George Floyd was murdered last year and there have been over 100 officer-involved shootings and numerous times police officers have not been charged.

(With inputs from AP)

