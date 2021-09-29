US 'hyper Focused' On Growing Chinese Incursions In Indo-pacific: Air Force Chief

US Air Force chief General Charles Brown said he is 'very focused' on the growing challenges and assertiveness of China’s military airpower over the West Pacific region, particularly towards Japan and Taiwan.

Earlier this month, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) made one of the biggest incursions into Taiwanese airspace by sending over 20 military planes. In addition, it also deployed hundreds of warplanes towards Japan, prompting Tokyo to adopt a policy of proactive surveillance.

Commenting on the same, the US Air Force chief said that he was “hyper focussed” on Chinese capabilities and “how they are operating increased capability in some of their platforms (and on) their propensity to fly over water a bit more and challenge in areas around the region.” The American Air Force officer added that by stepping up incursions in neighbouring regions, the PLA was only testing “responsiveness” and “speed” of reactions not only of the US Air Force but also of American allies, Taiwan and Japan.

Taiwan accuses China of 'bullying'

Earlier this month, Taiwan accused China of “bullying” after Beijing sent a total of 24 warplanes into its air-defence identification zone (ADIZ). Taking to Twitter, Taiwan’s Defence Ministry informed that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets and anti-submarine planes, entered Taiwan’s ADIZ in two groups. Taiwan’s defence ministry said that 19 PLA aircraft entered the ADIZ on the morning of September 23, followed by five others later in the day.

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry said in response to the PLA aircraft incursions, radio warnings were issued and air defence missile systems were deployed to monitor the activity, CNN reported. The incursions came a day after Taiwan officially submitted an application to join the CPTPP free-trade pact. China has signalled its strong opposition to the application. It had also said that Beijing opposes official exchanges between any country and Taiwan, which China views as an inseparable part of its territory.

However, Taiwan has repeatedly said that “Taiwan is Taiwan, and it is not part of the People’s Republic of China”. According to CNN, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that point earlier this week and noted that the PRC has never ruled Taiwan for a single day. It said that the island should be able to make its own choices when it comes to matters such as joining international trade agreements. Further, the Taiwanese foreign ministry went on to say that the Chinese government only wants to "bully" Taiwan in the international community. It also blamed Beijing for heightened tensions in cross-strait relations.

(Image: AP)