US Hypersonic Test Fails Amid Mounting Pressure From China, Russia And North Korea

In what is being seen as the setback to US' faltering hypersonic weapons program by its adversaries, US is critically viewing its US hypersonic missile system in Hawaii that is ringing China, Russia's alarm bells. Pentagon US Department of Defense offered few details about the malfunction, and has only said that “an anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset.” The landmark test was carried out at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii and was planned to be launched from the Common Hypersonic Glide Body atop a two-stage missile booster but has failed.

An anomaly occurred, not a complete failure: DoD

“An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset,” Navy Lieutenant Commander Tim Gorman said in a statement published by DoD.

“The Department remains confident that it is on track to field offensive and defensive hypersonic capabilities on target dates beginning in the early 2020s," he added. “Program officials have initiated a review to determine the cause to inform future tests,” he said. “While the Department was unable to collect data on the entirety of the planned flight profile, the information gathered from this event will provide vital insights.”

Pentagon has rejected the claims that the test was a complete failure. Wary of China, Russia, and North Korea's ambitious hypersonic missiles programmes, the US registered the second failure of the prototype weapon after in October 2021, a similar booster malfunction occurred that eventually prevented the missile from setting off the launch pad, rendering the weapon system's first test flight as a failed mission. The test was a part of the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) program for Lockheed Martin which has been aiming to develop aircraft that can fly at speeds of Mach 5. Pentagon has been feeling pressure to deploy the hypersonic weapons systems as soon as possible as Russia, China and North Korea have also been developing their own hypersonic missile capabilities that are capable to carry a nuclear warhead.