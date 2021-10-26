US: Idaho Mall Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured; Suspect Apprehended

At least two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, on Monday. According to the initial reports, the shooting was reported at about 1:50 pm from a mall situated in the northwestern US state known for its mountainous landscape.

Investigators said one policeman was critically injured. While addressing a press conference, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said that the police got a call from the mall administration describing the suspect. Reacting swiftly to the report a team of senior officers rushed to the spot and spotted someone who matched the description, Lee added.

"There was an exchange of gunfire that ensued shortly thereafter, resulting in the officer’s injury, as well as the suspect being taken into custody," Lee said, adding, "Investigators believe there was only one shooter, and there is no ongoing danger to the public."

According to the latest information released in a statement, the suspect was in critical condition at a hospital and the officer who was hurt had been treated and released. However, the authorities didn't mention any details about the identity of the suspect, victim and the police officers involved in the counter operation citing "investigation privacy". Notably, the incident was reported from the Boise Towne Square shopping mall, which is the largest mall in the city.

"We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it. I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large, as well as for those that were witnesses, or are the families of those involved or involved themselves, (sic)" Lee said.

(Image: AP)

Idaho Shooting: Police control the situation within minutes

After the shooting, several witnesses stood in the rain outside the entrance to Macy’s — one of five large department stores at the mall — waiting to be interviewed by police or told they could leave, the Associated Press reported. It should be mentioned that officers from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were engaged in the investigation. According to Cheri Gypin-- a key witness who came to visit the mall with her friend-- they heard a bomb like sound, but initially ignored considering it would be an object that might have fallen from a top floor.

However, withing a minute, all their doubts were cleared when they saw a group of 60-70 people running and shouting towards them. She recalled some of the people were saying "that there was an active shooter". "My friend was trying to process it,” Gypin, 60, was quoted by AP as saying. “I just looked at her and said, ‘We’ve got to run.’ So we just ran and kept running until we got to the outer perimeter of the parking lot," she added. She further informed that within some time, police officers took the control of the situation and directed the shoppers to move out of the mall.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)