US Identifies American Man Shot In Baghdad, High-level Probe Ordered To Arrest Accused

An American citizen who was fatally shot in Bagdad in a rare incident was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell from the US state of Tennessee by the American embassy on Nov 9, Wednesday. He was killed in the Iraqi Capital of Bagdad but the motive behind the assault still remains a mystery for US officials. Troell was gunned down by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled over at a street. He was residing in Baghdad’s central Karrada district with his family, the embassy informed in a statement. Further, it stated that it is monitoring an investigation that was ordered by the Iraqi authorities.

American killed had no links with Iraqi or the American government

US Department of State official is claiming that the American killed had no links or connection with either the Iraqi or the American government, according to reports. Iraq's newly elected Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has ordered a probe into the killing to find more details into the high-profile foreign criminal case. The deceased American's body is kept in Baghdad’s Sheikh Zayed hospital.

"This was a cowardly crime against an American citizen and resident of our country who is known amongst the community,” al-Sudani said at a press conference. “Its timing brings up question marks,” he added.

Sudani noted that the attack may have been done by the rival groups to impact his regime. “This is a red line for us. Those who want to test our government in terms of security will fail," he continued. Troell was shot dead point blank by the assailants in another car on Karrada’s Wahda street where he resided. At the time he was shot at, his wife was next to him in the car but the whereabouts of his children is not known.

The American citizen was employed at the Global English Institute, a language school situated in Baghdad’s Harthiya neighbourhood. The institute was run by the Texas-based non-governmental organization Millennium Relief and Development Services which expressed shock at the tragedy. The charity is known for Christian missionary work, an official told AP, adding that it was nonoperational for nearly two years now. In a statement on Facebook, the language institute paid tributes to Troell, saying that it will spread his message of “teaching the English language to spread love and peace for the sake of rebuilding our country.”