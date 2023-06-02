US Imposes $1.1 Million Fine On British Airways For Failing To Provide Refunds

The United States has imposed a fine of a whopping $1.1 million on British Airways over claims that the airline has “failed” to pay the refund for cancelling flights during the coronavirus pandemic. In a legal document, the US Transportation Department accused the airlines of not “providing timely refunds to passengers” for abandoned or reschedule flights in 2020, The Guardian reported. In response to the colossal fine that struck the airlines on Thursday, British Airways stated that it had “acted lawful at all times”.

“From March to November 2020, British Airways’ website instructed consumers to contact the carrier via phone to ‘discuss refund options’, including for flights the carrier cancelled or significantly changed,” the consent order from the department reads. “However, consumers were unable to get through to customer service agents when calling the carrier for several months during this period because British Airways failed to maintain adequate functionality of its customer service phone lines,” the notice further added as per the report by The Guardian. In the notice, the US Trasport Department also accused British Airways of providing its customer “misleading information” on its website.

A future deterrent

The department stated that it has received over 1,200 complaints alleging that the airlines failed to provide “timely refunds” to the customer. The American department insisted that the fine established a “strong deterrent” to ensure that other airlines do not follow similar “unlawful practices”. In response to the notice, the airlines made a public statement to address the issue. While British Airways apologised for cancelling thousands of flights due to the unprecedented pandemic, they made it clear that the airways acted “lawfully” at all times. “We’re very sorry that at the height of the unprecedented pandemic – when we were unfortunately forced to cancel thousands of flights and close some call centres due to government restrictions – our customers experienced slightly longer wait times to reach customer service teams,” the airlines stated in a statement, as per the report by The Guardian. “During this period, we acted lawfully at all times and offered customers the flexibility of rebooking travel on different dates or claiming a refund if their flights were cancelled,” it further added. In the public statement the British airways also concluded that to this date, the airlines has issued more than “five million refunds” since the start of the pandemic.