US Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Iran's Oil Sector For Funding Revolutionary Guard Corps

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector, including the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, to intensify pressure on the Islamic Republic. The US Treasury Department announced on October 26 that new sanctions have been imposed on Ministry of Petroleum, the National Iranian Oil Company, and the National Iranian Tanker Company for their financial support to Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.

“The regime in Iran uses the petroleum sector to fund the destabilizing activities of the IRGC-QF,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. “The Iranian regime continues to prioritize its support for terrorist entities and its nuclear program over the needs of the Iranian people.”

The department said that senior NIOC and NITC personnel have worked closely with Rostam Ghasemi, a senior IRGC-QF official who has assumed a portion of former top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani’s role in facilitating shipments of oil and petroleum products for the financial benefit of the IRGC-QF.

Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has also blacklisted multiple entities and individuals associated with the Ministry of Petroleum, NIOC, and NITC. In addition, OFAC has also sanctioned four persons involved in the recent sale of Iranian gasoline to the Maduro regime in Venezuela. Foreign financial institutions also risk exposure to sanctions if they knowingly facilitate significant transactions for blacklisted individuals, said the treasury department.

Sanctions targeting financial sector

Earlier this month, the United States targeted Iran’s financial sector by announcing sanctions on 18 major Iranian banks to intensify its “maximum pressure” campaign ahead of November elections. The US State Department had said that the new tranche of sanctions was aimed at choking off the funds used to carry out “its support for terrorist activities and nuclear extortion.”

“Our sanctions are directed at the regime and its corrupt officials that have used the wealth of the Iranian people to fuel a radical, revolutionary cause that has brought untold suffering across the Middle East and beyond,” State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

