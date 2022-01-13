US Imposes Sanctions On Russian Company, Six North Koreans After Missile Test

After North Korea conducted the missile test on Tuesday, the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) suggests that Russian business Parsek LLC, Russian national Roman Alar, and six North Koreans helped North Korea in its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programme, prompting the United States to impose Specially Designated Nationals sanctions on the Russian company Russian national Roman Alar, and six North Koreans.

As per the reports of ANI, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian Nelson issued a statement saying that the missile test is part of the United States' ongoing efforts to counter North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programmes. He also stated that despite strong appeals from the international community for diplomacy and denuclearization, North Korea's newest missile launches demonstrate that Pyongyang continues to develop forbidden projects.

Second missile test in less than a week

Following word that North Korea conducted a hypersonic missile test over the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, US aviation authorities temporarily grounded flights on its west coast, according to ANI. It was the second missile test in less than a week. Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, criticised the launch and pledged that his country will take all necessary precautions in the event of a crisis.

Sim Kwang Sok, Kim Song Hun, Kang Chol Hak, and Pyon Kwang Chol, who are North Korean representatives of SANS-subordinate organisations stationed in China, were also targeted, by the sanctions, according to US News. The Treasury announced that Sim Kwang Sok of Dalian worked to buy steel alloys, while Kim Song Hun of Shenyang worked to procure software and chemicals. While watching a hypersonic missile launch on Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for the strengthening of his country's strategic military forces.

Nuclear tests are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions

The test came just hours after the US delegation to the UN, which was joined by Albania, France, Ireland, Japan and the United Kingdom, who criticised North Korea's last week's launch and urged UN member states to follow through on their sanctions duties. North Korean ballistic missile and nuclear tests are prohibited by UN Security Council resolutions.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP