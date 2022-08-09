US Imposes Visa Curbs On 100 Belarus Officials 'for Undermining Democratic Institutions'

The US has announced visa restrictions on 100 Belarusian officials and their affiliates for "undermining or injuring democratic institutions or impeding the transition to democracy in Belarus." US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement said that the individuals who have been restricted include those holding high-ranking positions in the President's administration, Ministry of Interior, State Security Committee (KGB), the Central Election Commission, the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ministry of Transport and Communication, Members of Parliament, district judges, security officials and others. The decision has been announced on the second anniversary of the presidential election in Belarus.

"Today we are announcing steps to impose visa restrictions on 100 regime officials and their affiliates for their involvement in undermining or injuring democratic institutions or impeding the transition to democracy in Belarus, pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 8015," Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Antony Blinken said that the individuals who have been subject to the proclamation have been involved in torture, violent arrests of protesters, raids of homes of journalists, opposition leaders and activists, and coerced confessions among others. Furthermore, Blinken said that the US State Department is imposing sanctions against Mikalai Karpiankou, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Commander of the Internal Troops, and Dzmitriy Balaba, Commander of the Special Task Police Force (OMON) of the Minsk City Executive Committee of Internal Affairs, for "involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely the arbitrary detention of peaceful protesters."

"Today’s action expands existing restrictions on Karpiankou and Balaba to include visa restrictions against their immediate family members, including Karpiankou’s wife Irina and adult son Igor, and Balaba’s wife Tatyana and adult sons Artem and Maksim, making them ineligible for entry into the United States, Blinken said in a statement.

On the 2nd anniversary of the fraudulent election in Belarus, the U.S. announces action to restrict visa issuance to over 100 persons, including members of the Lukashenka regime. We stand with the Belarusian people as they press for a democratic future. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 9, 2022

More than 1,200 political prisoners "unjustly" detained in Belarus: Blinken

Blinken noted that the State Department has imposed visa restrictions on 297 individuals for "undermining democracy in Belarus" since the presidential elections in 2020. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that more than 1,200 political prisoners have been "unjustly" detained in Belarus and include "countless" ordinary Belarusian citizens. He emphasised that Belarusians have showcased "remarkable resilience" in sustaining the pro-democracy movement for two years. He underscored that the US stands with the people of Belarus and will continue to promote accountability for the "Lukashenka regime’s human rights abuses" and support international efforts to record abuses and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Image: AP