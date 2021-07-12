US: In The First Six Months Of 2021, Florida Registers Record Manatee Deaths

Wildlife officials in Florida say a record number of manatees have perished this year, largely from malnutrition. Between January 1 and July 2, at least 841 marine mammals died in waters around the eastern coast, said reports. The previous high was reached in 2013 when 830 manatees died as a result of exposure to toxic algae. As per reports, seagrass beds, which manatees rely on for food, are dying out this year, according to experts, due to increased water pollution. They claimed that the biggest problem is rising garbage contamination in Florida's waterways, which causes algae to grow and seagrass to die.

Florida breaks manatee death record

The majority of the deaths, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, occurred during the winter months, when manatees migrated to the Indian River Lagoon, where most seagrasses had died, said reports. Boat hits became a leading cause of death last month as temperatures rose and the animals scattered throughout the Atlantic coast, according to government data. So far this year, at least 63 manatees, commonly known as sea cows, have been injured and killed by boats. Boat strikes continue to be recognised as a demographic problem, according to the research institute.

The manatee's status was upgraded from endangered to threatened by the federal government in 2017, but conservationists argue more protection is needed, according to reports. The manatee, a huge, slow-moving creature that has become an unofficial symbol for Florida, is a huge, slow-moving mammal. According to the government, there are around 6,300 manatees in Florida waterways.

841 manatees die in US' Florida in first 6 months

Marine biologists and legislators in Florida have been paying careful attention to the deaths of manatees in recent months. Wildlife officials announced an Unusual Mortality Event in March, allowing the federal government to collaborate with the state to examine the cause of the deaths.

A collection of environmental organisations and local businesses pushed Republican Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to address the manatee situation last month. Officials at the state's environment department, on the other hand, said that such an order was unnecessary because they already possessed the requisite resources.

