US Increasing HIMARS Production To Help Ukraine Deter Russian Invasion: Pentagon Official

The United States has been accelerating the production of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or the HIMARS to help the Ukrainian forces to launch the counteroffensive to the Russian assaults, undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition William LaPlante said in a Department of Defense press release. The latter visited the Lockheed Martin facilities in Camden, Arkansas that produce HIMARS and Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) to oversee the progress. LaPlante also highlighted opportunities to address complex production requirements and issues of obsolescence, as well as to speed contracting processes in order to provide Ukraine with more military equipment.

“As we continue providing security assistance to Ukraine, we are working with industry to accelerate production of critical weapons and systems,” LaPlante said in a DoD release. “This includes providing funding to buy more equipment, expand production lines, and support additional hiring and workforce development," he added.

Credit: US DoD

Credit: US DoD

US announces additional security assistance for Ukraine

The HIMARS production was boosted after the US announced nearly $3 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. As the largest support package to date, it represents a sustainable, multi-year investment in critical capabilities to ensure Ukraine can continue to defend itself over the long term, said the US Department of Defense. DoD "has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace," said the agency, adding that the USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from the industry. Ukraine has been effectively deploying US supplied lightweight mobile launchers and precision-strike munitions produced in Camden facilities to target Russian positions.