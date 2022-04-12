US-India 2+2 Dialogue: America Extends Full Support To India's Upcoming G-20 Presidency

The US has conveyed its full support to India’s upcoming presidency of G20 underscoring that the Modi administration will set the group’s agenda for the year. Speaking in Washington following a 2+2 meet with his Indian counterpart, the American State Secretary Antony Blinken said that "As the G20 Presidency, India will set the agenda for the year, identify the themes and focus areas, conduct discussions and work out outcome documents. The G20 Secretariat will be responsible for a smooth transition from the previous Presidency, preparations, and conduct". Blinken along with Pentagon Chief General Lloyd Austin participated in a 2+2 meeting with their respective Indian counterparts S. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

"The United States conveyed its full support to India's upcoming G20 Presidency from December 2022 to November 2023," the US state department said.

US aims to expel Russia from every global financial institute: Janet Yellen

In a separate statement last week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Russia should be expelled from the group of 20 major economies forum, and the US would boycott “several G20 meetings”, if Russian officials show up. Addressing lawmakers, she said that the Russian invasion is bound to have gigantic economic repercussions on Ukraine. Speaking further at a US House Financial Services Committee hearing, she slammed the Bucha killings and said that they were “reprehensible” and represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has continued for 48 days now.

“They will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond,” Yellen emphasized. As Putin’s all-out war against Ukraine continues for Day 48, Yellen revealed that the US has aimed to expel Russia from every global financial institute. However, she expressed doubt about getting the country out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), given its rules.

G-20 Countries

The G-20 consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. At present, the group's presidency is held by Indonesia. India's term will start on December 1 this year and will continue till November 2023.

