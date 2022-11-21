US-India 'among Most Consequential Relationships,' Says Deputy NSA Jon Finer

In Washington, speaking at a lunch reception to celebrate the festive season at India House on November 20, US Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said, "The entire white house administration including president Biden sees the US-India relationship as the most consequential relationship and also a unique one." Further NSA Jon Finer said that the US-India relationship had an amazing year in 2022 and aimed to have an even bigger year in the next year 2023. Over the years, India-US bilateral relations have upgraded into a global strategic partnership, which shares democratic values and increases the convergence of interests on bilateral, regional, and global issues.

US-India relationship: the way forward

The year 2023 will be more beneficial for the US-India relationship as there are a lot of platforms and dialogues where both countries will be engaging. Starting from the Quad summit scheduled for 2023 where the US is looking forward to India's G20 presidency including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both countries have 2+2 Quad ministerial talks, US will launch CEO dialogue again and there are plans to start a critical and emerging technology dialogue early in 2023, shared NSA Jon Finer. The relationship between the two will continue to evolve the potential which will become stronger and improve over time, said NSA Finer. "2022 is a highly accomplished year and having an even bigger year to come is really emblematic of how this relationship has proceeded for decades now and we are deeply committed to doing just that," mentioned the Deputy NSA.

While talking about the future plans between the two countries, Deputy NSA shared, "Looking around the world, when US and Biden look for partners that can truly help move forward a global agenda, India and PM Modi is very high on that list. We are really excited about what is to come in this relationship, and we are committed to moving it forward." Both US President Joe Biden and PM Modi had in-person bilateral meetings during which they reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholding democratic values, and promoting peace and prosperity for all.