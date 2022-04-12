US-India Cooperation Critical To Maintain Peace & Security: Rajnath Singh At 2+2 Dialogue

India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue will help in maintaining and expanding momentum between both nations, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. He stressed that increasing cooperation between India and the US will be important to accessing global economies and maintaining peace and security.

"Today's defence bilateral and 2+2 meeting between India and the US is very important to strengthen the strategic defence engagement. This meeting will make us more capable to work in areas of mutual interest. Our increasing cooperation will be important to accessing global economies and maintaining peace and security," the Minister said in a press conference after the meeting.

He underlined that the world's two biggest democracies --India and the US-- share the same views on almost all global issues including terrorism and maritime security. The ministers discussed their assessments of the Indian Ocean region.

"Both our nations are common and complementary; we have shared goals to achieve. It's great that the world's two biggest democracies share the same views on almost all world issues... During the meeting, we discussed our assessments of the Indian Ocean region and its neighbours," Singh said.

Had a very meaningful and in-depth discussion at the 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington DC.



During the meeting, we shared our assessments of the situation in our neighbourhood and Indian Ocean Region.



India-US Defence Cooperation is being further expanded and strengthened. pic.twitter.com/QHnArmelfs — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 12, 2022

The Defence Minister thanked the Secretaries and delegation for great interaction and appreciated their commitment to the bilateral relations between the two countries. "It will help in maintaining and expanding India-US momentum."

The Defence Minister also said that India's Department of Space and the US Department of Defence have finished a "Space Situational Awareness" agreement (SSA), adding that despite the pandemic, their bilateral military exercises have increased.

"We are glad that India has joined the Bahrain-situated Multilateral Combined Maritime Force as an associate partner; this will strengthen the Regional Security Cooperation in the western Indian Ocean," Singh added.

India & US expand defence cooperation

He also informed that India has progressed in the implementation of COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) and effective operationalization of BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement). Further, an agreement on Defence Space and Defence Artificial Intelligence dialogues has been reached.

He informed that India and the US also discussed further cooperation in the defence cyber and special forces field; including LEMOA (Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement).

The meeting is important in strengthening the strategic defence engagement between 🇮🇳 & 🇺🇸 and will enable us to work alongside in areas of mutual interest.



Our increased cooperation will be critical to maintain peace & security, and to ensure free access to global commons. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 12, 2022

US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was held on Monday in Washington.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with United States President Joe Biden wherein both the leaders had an extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as the Ukraine situation, and the Indo-Pacific region.

