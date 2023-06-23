US, India Denounce Cross-border Terrorism, Call On Pakistan To Take Immediate Action

The United States and India, in a joint statement on June 23, denounced cross-border terrorism and "strongly condemned" the use of terrorist proxies. They called on Pakistan to take immediate action against terrorism. US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that Pakistan needs to ensure that no territory under its control can be used for launching terrorist attacks.

Highlights of the Joint Statement

The United States and India jointly condemn cross-border terrorism and call on Pakistan to take immediate action against terrorist groups.

Both countries emphasize the need for concerted action against UN-listed terrorist organizations and the perpetrators of past attacks.

The US and India underscore the importance of collaboration to combat the emerging threat of drones and technology misuse by terrorists, while also addressing the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Joint efforts against UN-listed terrorist groups

The statement unequivocally calls out Pakistan, exemplifying both leaders' unwavering commitment to combat global terrorism and extremism. According to the statement released by the White House, "President Biden and PM Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including Al-Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM)."

Both leaders also called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to be brought to justice. PM Modi, speaking alongside President Biden during the joint press conference, said, "India and America are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and extremism. We agree that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism." Earlier, he had emphasised the critical importance of combating terrorism and extremism, underscoring the direct threat these activities pose to democratic values, the rule of law, and the enjoyment of human rights.

United against terrorism amid China's obstruction

The statement comes days after China blocked the proposal at the United Nations to designate Sajid Mir, a key member of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT, as a "global terrorist." This obstruction has raised alarm bells, further underscoring the significance of the united front presented by the US and India against terrorism.

The joint statement also sheds light on the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, and information and communication technologies by terrorists worldwide. Recognizing the severity of this emerging threat, both countries emphasise the importance of collaborating to combat the misuse of such technology for terrorist purposes.

Consultations on the Situation in Afghanistan

Additionally, the leaders expressed their commitment to continued close consultations on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. They emphasised the importance of establishing an inclusive political structure and called on the Taliban to respect the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women and girls, as well as freedom of movement. The joint statement also urged the Taliban to abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2593, which demands that Afghan territory should never be used to threaten or attack any country, shelter or train terrorists, or plan or finance terrorist attacks.

Collaboration in countering terrorism

The US and India welcomed the cooperation between their governments in counterterrorism designations and homeland security efforts, including intelligence sharing and law enforcement cooperation. They also called upon the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to enhance the global implementation of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards.