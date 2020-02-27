US-India Relationship Is 'extraordinary': Donald Trump After Maiden Trip

United States President Donald Trump has said that the relationship between India and the US is “extraordinary” and claimed that significant progress has been made in bilateral ties. The US President was asked about his two-day maiden trip to India in a news conference at White House on February 27, in which he said, “We are going to be doing a lot of business with India”. Trump also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a “great gentleman, a great leader” and India an “incredible country”.

The US President also said that he, First Lady Melania Trump, their daughter, Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner “were treated very, very well” in India and claimed to have “enjoyed” it. Along with Trump's family, the top brass of his administration including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien also visited the nation on February 24 and 25. In the brief 36-hour trip, they visited Ahmedabad, Agra, New Delhi before leaving for Washington and even addressed a massive rally at world's largest stadium.

Read - Donald Trump Campaign Sues US Daily Over 2019 Opinion Piece On Russia

However, since both India and US have not been able to strike a comprehensive trade deal, Trump has said that they would come up with one and negotiations were continuing. The US President not only expressed his optimism with future business with India but also replied to a reporter's question by saying, “India is sending billions and billions of dollars now to the US”.

Read - Donald Trump Ready To Boost Funds For Coronavirus If Offered By Democrats

Ivanka Trump thanks PM Modi

The US President's daughter and the advisor to the POTUS, Ivanka Trump thanked PM Modi for his “warm hospitality” and called India “beautiful”. Upon her arrival at Washington, she said that during their visit to the nation, they “celebrated strength, spirit and unity” of both the countries. Ivanka and Melania Trump, both shared the pictures clicked in front of Taj Mahal, Agra. The adviser to the US President called the beauty of one of the seven wonders of the world as “awe inspiring” and the First Lady called it “breathtaking”.

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

One of the Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking Taj Mahal! pic.twitter.com/7Oz7h431Q0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 26, 2020

Read - Donald Trump Advises People To Be 'germophobe' Like Him To Avoid Coronavirus

Read - Donald Trump Lands In Washington, Calls India Trip ‘very Successful’