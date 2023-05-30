US-India Will Make Powerful Collaboration Against Terrorism, Says US Envoy To India

In an exclusive interview with Republic, the US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasised the strong bond between the United States and India in their shared commitment to combating terrorism. Ambassador Garcetti highlighted how both nations, as victims of terrorism, have come together to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the face of adversity.

"India-US stand shoulder to shoulder on terror. Tahawwur Rana is an example to show how closely we are working together. From drug trade to terror to gang wars, we are ensuring seamless cooperation"

"Terror unites us. We both have been terrorised, victimised, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder, arm in arm with India," said Ambassador Garcetti during the interview. He pointed to the recent case of Tahawwur Rana as an example of the close cooperation between the two countries. The joint efforts of India and the US not only aim to bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice but also focus on preventing future acts of terror, including activities related to the drug trade and gang wars.

Garcetti highlights significance of cooperation

The Ambassador stressed the importance of seamless cooperation between the US and India in combating terrorism. "If we can't stand together on terror, on what can we?" he emphasised. Garcetti noted that the US has been actively promoting this message on various international platforms, inviting other countries to join the collaborative effort. He highlighted the interconnectedness of global security, stating that what happens in the US or India today could happen to any country tomorrow. Therefore, it is crucial for nations to unite and work collectively against the threat of terrorism.

"We must stand together," Garcetti reiterated. He underlined the need for a powerful collaboration between the US and India to effectively tackle terrorism. The shared determination to counter this common enemy forms the foundation of their partnership, with both countries committed to making a significant impact in the fight against terrorism.