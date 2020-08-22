US: Man Arrested For 21 Million H-1B Visa Fraud Conspiracy, Attempted Naturalisation Fraud

An Indian origin man has been arrested for trying to commit Visa fraud in the United States and inducting foreign residents to make a profit in the country using fraudulently obtained H-1B visa. Ashish Sawhney, who works in New Jersey has been charged under six counts of federal crime including using the application to profit his company.

As per ANI, Sawhney is the director and a registered agent for four companies in New Jersey which include Value Consulting LLC, Value Software Products Inc. Business Pointers Inc. ad E-Train ERP Inc. All of the companies provide IT Staff and software development services to clients across America. However, officials have alleged that he used all the four corporations to orchestrate the submission of fraudulent applications of H-1B speciality occupation work visas.

Man makes USD 21 million profit in fraud

As per the indictment, Sawhney applied for VISA for six Indians stating that they were all required in the US to fulfil a specific job. However, investigations revealed that no such jobs existed at the time of filing. It also alleges that through Sawhney's ownership and direction of the scheme, his companies generated gross profits from 2011 to 2016 of approximately USD 21 million. In addition, it accused Sawhney, who is an Indian national, of attempts to naturalise as a United States citizen by submitting an application containing false statements.

Sawhney has been charged with two counts of conspiracy, three counts of inducing an alien to come to and reside in the US for commercial advantage or private financial gain and one count of attempted naturalisation fraud. His case is current;y being investigated by the Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force. However, if they find Sawhney guilty, he could be facing a prison term, with a maximum being ten years imprisonment.

( With inputs from ANI)

Image: Pixabey