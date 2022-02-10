US: Inflation Rises To Four-decade High At 7.5%; Economy Of All Sectors Affected

In the United States, inflation has surged to the highest level in four decades, as the Labor Department announced that the consumer prices have increased by 7.5% last month compared to a year ago, which is the largest year-over-year increase since February 1982. As per AP, the increase in prices affected all sectors of the economy, from food and energy to rent and power. Inflation was 0.6% between December and January, the same as the previous month but higher than economists had predicted. Between October and November, prices rose 0.7%, and between September and October, they rose 0.9%.

Shortages of goods and personnel, large doses of federal aid, ultra-low borrowing rates, and strong consumer spending have all contributed to inflation skyrocketing in the last year. Wages are increasing faster than they have in at least 20 years. Prices for a wide range of goods and services increased from December to January, even when measured month to month and not just for pandemic-related items.

Apartment rental costs increased at quickest rate in 20 years

In January, apartment rental costs increased at their quickest rate in 20 years, at 0.5%, according to AP News. Electricity costs increased by 4.2% in January alone. Furniture and supplies for the home increased by 1.6% last month, which is the greatest one-month increase since 1967. Food, gas, rent, child care, and other essentials have become more difficult to afford as prices have steadily risen.

Since the pandemic ravaged the economy in March 2020, the Federal Reserve System and its chair, Jerome Powell, have taken a sharp turn away from its ultra-low-interest rate policy. Powell hinted two weeks ago that the Federal Reserve System will likely raise its benchmark short-term rate many times this year, with the first hike almost certainly coming in March. The investors suggest that at least five rate hikes are expected by 2022.

61% of small businesses hiked their rates in January

A monthly study conducted by the National Federation for Independent Business (NFIB) suggests that 61% of small businesses hiked their rates in January. Bill Dunkelberg, who is the NFIB's chief economist stated that more small business owners began the new year by boosting prices to pass on rising inventory, supplies, and labour costs, according to AP News. Sharp price hikes in petrol, food, automobiles, and furniture have affected the budget of Americans over the last year.

(Inputs from AP)