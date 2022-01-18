US: Inmates File Case Against Arkansas Prison For Giving Ivermectin To Treat COVID

Four men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas have filed a court case against the prison authorities and its doctor in a US District Court. The prison inmates have alleged that they were given ivermectin to treat COVID-19 without their consent. The inmates have claimed that they were allegedly told that the treatment consisted of "vitamins, antibiotics and steroids." They alleged that the medicine was used even after the Food and Drug Administration has warned against using the ivermectin medicine for treating coronavirus.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas filed the case in court on behalf of the prison inmates. The ACLU has filed a case against the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC), Tim Helder, Sheriff of Washington County, and Dr Robert Karas. According to the lawsuit, the defendants have been alleged of administering Ivermectin to individuals in prison without prior informed consent or potential side effects of the drug.

"The lawsuit charges the defendants for administering Ivermectin to incarcerated individuals without prior informed consent as to the nature, contents, or potential side effects of the drug," the ACLU said in a statement.

Detainees given ivermectin in Washington County Detention Center

As per the lawsuit, the prison inmates had been told the treatment consisted of “vitamins, antibiotics, and/or “steroids.” The lawsuit has stated that the individuals in prison were given Ivermectin in early November 2020. Furthermore, the prison inmates got to know about the treatment in July 2021. Tim Helder at a Quorum Court Finance & Budget Committee in August 2021, revealed that Karas Correctional Health had been prescribing Ivermectin as a treatment at Washington County Detention Center (WCDC).

Gary Sullivan, legal director of the ACLU of Arkansas, has asserted that the detention centre did not use "safe and appropriate" treatment of COVID-19 during the COVID-19 pandemic and insisted that they "must be held accountable." The legal director of the ACLU of Arkansas added that Sherriff Helder was responsible to give food, shelter and appropriate care to individuals who were in prison. Sullivan added, “No one - including incarcerated individuals - should be deceived and subject to medical experimentation." Gary Sullivan noted that the US Federal Food and Drug Administration has stated that misuse of Ivermectin for COVID-19 "can cause serious harm including seizures, comas, and even death."