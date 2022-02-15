US: Inspired By Canada's 'Truckers' Protest' Anti-vaxxers Plan To March To Washington

The “Freedom Convoy” protest which started in Ottawa, Canada in January has now started to take shape in the United States. Three national organizations and many regional ones in the United States have announced that they will depart for Washington in March. The announcement of protesting by the organizations in the US comes after the truckers in Canada are protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and other COVID-19 measures, The Guardian reported.

Organizations plan to reach Washington in March

One proposed convoy has decided to depart from Fresno in California on 2 March. The people will be using the I-10 interstate to reach Washington on March 6. Kip Coltrin, the group's lead organizer, said that they have "a grievance" to address with politicians and people in the US capital and added that it is "unity and solidarity" that brings them here. Another organization, which calls itself the “People’s Convoy”, intends to leave California in the first week of March and their effort is supported by Freedom Fighter Nation, a far-right conspiracy group led by lawyer Leigh Dundas, as per The Guardian report. Furthermore, a third group that plans to reach Washington calls itself “Convoy 4 Freedom” and they are advertising their own convoy. The report mentioned that the third group is modest in size compared to others.

Different demands to be taken up by the organizations

Even though the protesters in Canada have raised the same issues which were related to COVID-19, however, the US convoys differ in their motives. Kip Coltrin has stressed that his group's protest will different raise issues like cross-border vaccine mandates for truckers, rising inflation, erroneous belief that electoral fraud cost Donald Trump his re-election. Coltrin added that they are also protesting against a $200 trillion big pharma industry and all its investors, as per the news report. The “People’s Convoy” which is led by Leigh Dundas on 6 January had alleged that American officials were working with foreign governments to rig the US election against Trump. The People's Convoy added that they will work according to their rights "to take them out back and shoot them or hang them." As per the news report, dozens of social media pages have been set up to advertise and organize the American convoys, especially on right-wing social media platforms such as Gettr and Gab.

Image: AP