In a meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told him about the importance of managing a responsible ties with India. Blinken's remarks came after India opposed a US decision to provide a support package of about $450 million for Pakistan's fleet of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets.

The meeting between Zardari and Blinken that was held in Washington on Monday in the backdrop of devastating floods in Pakistan comprised of talks on several issues, including the importance of engaging China on the issue of debt relief. The devastating floods in Pakistan have claimed more than 1,600 lives so far and put a huge economic burden on the already struggling economy.

"In our discussions today, we talked about the importance of managing a responsible relationship with India, and I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods," said Blinken after his meeting with Bhutto.

Recently, a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) was approved by the US State Department to the Pakistani government for the sustainability of the F-16 fleet of the Pakistan Air Force.

S Jaishankar raises question over US-Pak relationship's merits

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised questions over the US-Pakistan relationship’s "merits" and stated that Washington's ties with Pakistan did not serve the "American interest".

"It's a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well nor serving the American interests," Jaishankar stated at an event organized by the Indian American community in Washington on Sunday, reported ANI.

Jaishankar’s remarks came when the Indian minister was questioned by the audience on the sale of the F-16 fighter jets to Pakistan by the US.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh promptly conveyed to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin India's concerns over Washington's decision to provide a sustenance package to Pakistan for its F-16 fleet.

Noting further, the EAM of India remarked, "For someone to say I am doing this because it is all counter-terrorism content and so when you are talking of an aircraft like a capability of an F-16 where everybody knows, you know where they are deployed and their use. You are not fooling anybody by saying these things.”

(With ANI inputs)