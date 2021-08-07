US Intel Agencies Not Skimping On COVID Origin Probe; Want Geneticists Who Speak Chinese

Amid heightened worldwide clamour pertaining to COVID-19's origin and the much-deliberated Wuhan lab leak theory, the US appears determined to hunt down its genesis in China. Though the precise origin of the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), which has claimed 4,267,960 lives globally, remains unknown, the US intelligence agencies who were asked to probe the matter aren't skimped on digging through a treasure trove of genetic data which might unravel the mystery.

First indication of US Intel agencies' probe into COVID's origins out

As per CNN, the 90-day push by the intelligence community acknowledges a range of challenges. This includes collating relevant biological data and the personnel to scrutinise it. The report cites that the agencies require skilled scientists to interpret the complex genetic sequencing data, a challenge complicated by the fact that the scientists need to also know Mandarin. The scientists also need to have proper security clearance.

Officials conducting the 90-day review anticipate the information will help answer the question of how the virus jumped from animals to humans, further unlocking the mystery is essential to ultimately determine SARS-CoV-2 escape from China's Wuhan Lab.

Who deleted Wuhan Lab's data from online database?

The investigation gained momentum after genetic data from 22,000 virus samples that were studied at Wuhan Institute of Virology was removed from the internet. Chinese officials have refused to turn over this and other raw data on early COVID cases to the WHO and the US.

While applying heaps of raw data into useable information, the US intelligence agencies have a range of challenges to uncover the pandemic's emergence. CNN has reported that they are relying on supercomputers at the Department of Energy's National Labs which is a collection of 17 elite government research institutions.

COVID-19's origins unknown

COVID-19 was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. The coronavirus origin remains a broadly debated topic among scientists and delegates who deem the likelihood of Wuhan lab leak theory more than something that is dismissable.

Beijing has continued to counter the hypothesis that the virus may have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, albeit without a modicum of scientific evidence.

China, in its defence, said that the virus' origin has been politicised and the issue should be left solely on scientists. However, when the scientists also came together to ask for the Wuhan lab leak to be properly probed, China shut them down, most notably to the WHO.