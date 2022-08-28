US Intel Conducting Risk Assessment Of Docs Found At Trump's Mar-a-Lago: Report

In a recent development pertaining to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) raid conducted at Donald Trump's Florida house, the US intelligence claims to have sent a letter to Congress stating that the department is evaluating the risk assessment of the documents retrieved from his mansion, Mar-a-Lago. This comes nearly three weeks after the federal officers conducted a raid at the former President's Mar-a-Lago located in Palm Beach, Florida. According to reports, the letter has been sent to heads of the House Intelligence as well as the House Oversight committee.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search," US intelligence chief Avril Haines wrote in the letter, CNN reported.

The letter was sent to the concerned department after several members of Congress demanded the damage assessment of the documents by the intelligence department. Reportedly, Haines also sent the letter to Senate Intelligence Committee stating that her office will head up an evaluation of the risks to national security.

Justice Department vows to share information with intelligence agencies

Additionally, the Justice Department informed the Senate panel in a letter that it will share information with the intelligence agencies while upholding its policy of keeping all classified information confidential while the investigation is underway. Earlier on August 26, a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit, which investigators used to persuade a judge to approve the search, was also released by the Justice Department. The search warrant affidavit was released a day after US President Joe Biden claimed that he did not have any prior notice of the FBI raid on Trump's Florida house.

FBI raid was conducted at Trump's house on August 8

Earlier in January 2022, the National Archives, which is in charge of gathering presidential material, recovered the items which sparked a months-long Justice Department investigation into whether Trump was unlawfully holding secret materials at his house in Florida. According to the Presidential Records Act, which was adopted in 1978, White House records must be preserved as the US government's property. Meanwhile, former FBI officials have claimed that possession of the government's records by Trump was a "potential crime" which led to the raid at his house on August 8.

Image: AP