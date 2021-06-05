US Intel Officials Say 'no Evidence Of UFOs, Extraterrestrial Activity' In Pentagon Report

In a tantalizing report to be issued by the US government’s intelligence, officials have found that there is “no evidence” that the unidentified flying objects encountered by US Navy pilots in recent years were alien spacecraft UFOs, a report first published by New York Times stated. Putting the decades of conspiracy theories to rest, all the while not denying a link either, at least two intel officials briefed on the declassified report due for the Congress later this month, to be released by the Director of National Intelligence.

Taking into consideration all the incursions reported into the operating airspaces of the unidentified aerial phenomena or UAPs what the Department of Defence terms, the officials on condition of anonymity said that there are no such proofs yielded on the theory of extraterrestrial activity. It, however, does not deny the strange sightings recorded by the US military’s highly advanced military planes that are manufactured by other nations.

One of the officials said that while there is no definitive explanation, there is also no evidence found in the upcoming report that the objects were of secret US technology, encountered by Navy pilots, a report carried by The Associated Press confirmed, citing sources familiar with the findings. The flying objects did not belong to the American adversaries, both Russia and China, that had potentially flared the security concerns in the national airspace. The United States intel officials have long been reluctant to disclose information about the series of mysterious encounters in the restricted military airspace, officially.

US Department of Defense for the first had publicly confirmed that the leaked photos and videos of “unidentified aerial phenomenon” captured in 2019 were legitimate. Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough stated that pictures of “triangle”, “sphere”, “acorn’ and “metallic blimp” shaped objects moving through clouds were clicked by Navy pilots.

The spokeswoman clarified with leading networks that "to maintain operations security" and to "avoid disclosing information" that may be useful to potential adversaries, the Department of Defense does not publically discuss the details of the observations of examination reports of the incursions in American airspace or training grounds. Gough further said that the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, created in August to investigate UFO sightings observed by the military, has "included these incidents in their ongoing examinations.”

According to a report published by the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), Sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) registered have increased “a lot more” during the coronavirus pandemic, with 480 new reports submitted recently. These unconfirmed sightings have jumped by 1000 compared to last year when the center dedicated to the Collection and Dissemination of Objective UFO Data registered over 7,200 instances of possible UFOs in the skies. It alleged that in 2020, the instances of UFO sightings registered with the agency spiked 31 percent.

Strange objects 'evaded' sound barriers, had no sonic boom

US military pilots and satellites have recorded several UFO sightings that have been made public, including those that evaded sound barriers and had no sonic boom, the former director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe had told Fox News, earlier in a TV appearance. He added that the UFO sightings were "difficult to explain.” Ratcliffe who served the Trump administration revealed that the intelligence had also informed that the government who has been taking the recent strange sightings seriously, would be releasing a classified report of what the US military calls “unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs)” to the Pentagon in June.