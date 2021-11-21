US Interior Secy Haaland Announces Ban Of Racist Words Like 'squaw' From Federal Lands

In a remarkable initiative taken as a part of the Native American Heritage Month, US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said that the government will remove the derogatory and racist slurs used alongside names of places across the United States. Derogatory words that match with geographical names such as "squaw" that offensively describes an Indian heritage woman from the indigenous community, will be eliminated in the government’s federal procedure. Haaland has appointed a federal panel tasked with renaming the places using racist terms and removing them completely from federal use, the Associated Press reported, Saturday.

“Our nation’s lands and waters should be places to celebrate the outdoors and our shared cultural heritage — not to perpetuate the legacies of oppression,” Haaland said while speaking in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, according to AP. “Today’s actions will accelerate an important process to reconcile derogatory place names and mark a significant step in honoring the ancestors who have stewarded our lands since time immemorial,” she stressed.

Such names 'embarrassing legacy' of US' 'colonialist and racist past'

The decision made by the US interior minister aims to dismantle the historical markers and monuments considered offensive and racist across the United States and shame Black and indigenous people. Haaland, who hails from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, is the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency in the US. On Thursday, US Senate also named the first Native American, Charles F. “Chuck” Sams III, as head of the National Park Service. Haaland stated that Sams, a Cayuse and Walla Walla of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Oregon, is a great asset for the community. Haaland’s decision was lauded by the Native American Rights Funds and other agencies. Several environmentalists also praised the decision calling it a great 'reconciliation' move.