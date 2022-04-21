US: Intruder Damages Peruvian Embassy In Washington, Shot Dead By Secret Service Officers

The US Secret Service officer claimed it allegedly shot down an intruder who was smashing windows at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States. According to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, the incident happened at around 8 am on Wednesday when the ambassador and his family were inside the residence in the Forest Hills neighbourhood of northwest Washington. While speaking to the reporters on Wednesday, Contee said the ambassador informed the US Secret Services after the man, who was in his early 20s or 30s, started smashing several windows.

Check the tweets of the Peru Embassy here:

The Embassy of Peru regrets to report that today, early in the morning, a person entered the Official Residence without authorization, causing material damage to the property. Said person was shot by the Secret Service. (1/2) April 20, 2022

(2/2) The Ambassador, his family, the Residential staff, and the secret service agents are safe, and the fact is being investigated by the competent authorities. — Embassy of Peru - US (@PeruInTheUSA) April 20, 2022

Notably, the Secret Service protects foreign dignitaries and missions in the US, including embassies and diplomatic residences. Though the diplomat claimed that it could be a case of burglary, the same has not been echoed by the Metropolitan Police Department. "The uniformed Secret Service officers encountered a man, armed with a metal stake, in the rear yard of the residence and deployed a Taser in an effort to detain him, but those weapons appear to not have any effect on the person," Contee said at a news conference.

'Motive behind the incident still under investigation', says Contee

"The officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene," the Police chief said. When asked about the nationality or any other identity of the man, Contee denied revealing, citing security reasons. Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the Peruvian Embassy also confirmed the incident and added the diplomat and his family members were safe. The matter was being investigated by the competent authorities," it added.

Moreover, Contee said that the investigators are still not in the position to reveal the reason behind the smashing of the windows. "We’re still in the very early stages of the investigation. We don’t know who this individual is, we don’t know why this person was on the ambassador’s residential property," added Contee.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP