US: Investors Demand Ban On Musk's Online Campaign After Court Declares His Tweet 'false'

A federal judge in the US has ruled that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about having secured financing to take the company private was false, according to Tesla investors suing the billionaire over tweets. In the court filings submitted on Friday and seen by CNBC, the investors asked the judge to block the tech billionaire from his “public campaign to present a contradictory and false narrative" regarding his 2018 tweets. They argued that the court, on April 1, had ruled that Musk’s 2018 tweets were “false and misleading” and that he “recklessly made the statement with knowledge of its falsity."

During a hearing on Thursday, Musk had claimed that the funding had been secured to take Tesla Inc. private in 2018. Later, he settled with U.S. securities regulators over what the agency found to be false statements, paying fines and agreeing to have a lawyer approve some of his tweets before posting them. Notably, in the tweets, the Tesla CEO had claimed that he was mulling taking the automaker private, priced at US$ 420 per share, and had already secured funding to do so.

Meanwhile, the entire world is debating the potential aftermath of Elon Musk buying out Twitter. The billionaire, on Thursday, made an offer to pay $54.20 for each share of the social media site which took its buyout price to $43 billion. It is worth noting, however, that Twitter is reluctant in falling for the offer and reports suggest that the company might use the 'poison pill' tactic to escape Musk's purchase. This tactic dilutes the ownership interest of the buyer by allowing existing shareholders to purchase new shares at a discounted price.

Musk's 'Plan B'

Musk, on the other hand, appears to seem ready for such a situation, stating that he has a 'Plan B'. In addition to this, the tech mogul has also reiterated what should the Twitter board do to uphold the interests of company shareholders. "If the current Twitter board takes actions contrary to shareholder interests, they would be breaching their fiduciary duty. The liability they would thereby assume would be titanic in scale", Elon Musk tweeted in response to the idea of a 'poison pill' strategy. Musk was responding to Bitcoin investor Cameron Winklevoss who tweeted that the micro-blogging platform would "rather self-immolate than give up their censorship programs".

Image: AP