'US Is Back At The Table In Tackling Climate Change': President Joe Biden At COP 26

United States President Joe Biden on Monday, November 1, addressed the United Nations (UN) climate change conference - COP26 in Glasgow and said, "The United States is not only back at the table, but, hopefully, leading by the power of our example."

Urging for more action against the climate crisis, Biden said, "We have to help much more than we have thus far" while also noting that "Climate change is already ravaging the world."

Taking to Twitter ahead of addressing at least 130 world leaders, Biden informed that he is presently in Scotland to address the summit and noted that climate change is the challenge of "our collective lifetimes". He also called the environmental crisis the "existential threat" to human existence. The US President said, "And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases."

Biden to renew US leadership at global stage

The 'fact sheet' released by the White House ahead of Biden's address at COP26 noted, "The US President announced the Build Back Better Framework – the largest effort to combat climate change in American history alongside his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal that the President is confident can pass both chambers of Congress and be signed into law."

"The Build Back Better Framework will cut greenhouse gas pollution by well over one gigaton in 2030, reduce clean energy costs for working families, give our kids cleaner air and water, create hundreds of thousands of good-paying, union jobs, and advance environmental justice while investing in a 21st century clean energy economy," the White House added.

In a bid to deliver a range of goals to tackle climate change, Biden will be launching the President’s Emergency Plan for Adaptation and Resilience (PREPARE) and submitting US’ 7th UNFCCC National Communication, and 3rd, 4th Biennial Reports required by the Paris Agreement. He would also release the US Long-Term Strategy to meet the 2050 goal, which is consistent with limiting global warming to less than 1.5° C.

Biden's 'Build Back Better Framework' is a $555 billion investment, which according to the White House is "the largest single investment" of country's clean energy economy in history. The framework will set the United States on course to meet its climate targets, achieving a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions below the 2005 levels by 2030.

