US-Israel Ties Under Biden 'not As Good' As They Were Under Trump, Says Expert

The US-Israel relations under US President Joe Biden ‘are not as good as they were’ during his predecessor Donald Trump but ‘they are definitely not as bad as’ they were during former US President Barack Obama, said an expert. As Biden’s first year in White House closes in, Professor Eytan Gilboa, an expert on US-Israel relations at Bar-Ilan University and a senior fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security weighed in on the bilateral ties between both countries in different US administrations.

According to Sputnik, Gilboa said, “They are not as good as they were during [President] Donald Trump but they are definitely not as bad as they were during Barack Obama”.

According to the expert, the new US administration under Biden was relieved to see a new coalition in Israel. Gilboa stated that the previous government in Israel under then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was too conservative to US’ liking and the emergence of the new bloc has uncovered several opportunities that Washington did not have earlier.

Gilboa, as per the report, also said, “Under Netanyahu, there was a constant confrontation and now there is nothing of this sort. Things have become more normal. The ecology of these ties has improved and we now see more agreements and more cooperation”.

Reportedly, over the past year, the United States and Israel have held a number of massive exercises. Most recently, Desert Falcon was held just some days ago. Both countries have even registered progress on a visa waiver initiative for Israeli citizens. Meanwhile, Israel’s security apparatus has been given a pat on the shoulder after the US House passed a bill providing the Jewish state with USD 1 billion to replenish its Iron Dome missile defence systems. However, despite the positive developments, there have been some rocky moments in US-Israel ties.

Major disagreement between US & Israel is Iran nuclear deal

As per the report, one of the major disagreements between the US and Israel revolves around Iran nuclear deal. It is to note that while the United States is presently taking part in restoring the 2015 accord called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action after Trump abandoned the agreement in 2018, Israel vehemently objected to the nuclear deal in 2015. The Iran nuclear deal was set to supervise the Iranian atomic quest in exchange for lifting the sanctions imposed by the West.

Even though the present Israeli government is not confronting the Biden administration, the general concern in Jerusalem, according to Gilboa, is that the US "is making too many concessions in their talks in Vienna". The expert was quoted as saying, “Initially, Biden was advocating for a stronger and longer agreement. Then they were ready to settle for the original 2015 deal, and now there has been talking of a lesser pact. For Israel, this is unacceptable. It would prefer to see no deal rather than a bad one".

Image: AP