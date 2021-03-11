US, Israel To Hold First Strategic Meet Under President Joe Biden: White House

The United States and Israel will hold their first strategic consultative group meeting on March 11, US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said. The meeting will be the first between the United States and Israel since American President Joe Biden assumed office on January 20. The meeting will be led by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat.

“The discussion will focus on regional issues, building on the close consultations between the two sides over the past several months. This meeting is part of the broader ongoing dialogue between the United States and Israel on the full range of issues of importance to the bilateral relationship, building on long-standing dialogues between our two nations under previous administrations,” Horne said in a press release on Wednesday. READ | US reports surge of kids at SW border, a challenge for Biden

Is US snubbing Israel?

US President Joe Biden took a month to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he took over the White House, which sparked murmurs in Tel Aviv and Washington that the Democratic leader is snubbing the US' strategic Middle-Eastern partner. However, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki dismissed talks that Biden is ignoring Netanyahu, saying it’s just that he hasn’t got the time to speak to him and will do it soon. Biden spoke to Netanyahu the next day, slashing rumours that his administration is ignoring Israel.

One of the Biden administration’s key foreign policy is to restart nuclear talks with Iran, which Tel Aviv does not approve of as they accuse Tehran of continuing its nuclear programme. Biden’s government reversed the previous administration’s Iran policy as soon as it assumed office, expressing the desire to return back to the 2015 nuclear deal, which Netanyahu's "good friend" former President Donald Trump had exited. Tel Aviv argues that there is no point in renegotiating the nuclear deal with Tehran, claiming Iran will never give up its ambitions of developing nuclear weapons, which the US strongly opposes.