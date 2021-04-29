US Issues Level 4 Advisory To Citizens In India Amid COVID Wave: Leave As Soon As Possible

The US government has asked its citizens to leave India as soon as possible amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases that has left hospitals overwhelmed with patients and resources acute.

Issuing the highest-ever travel advisory of Level 4, the US Department of State asked its citizens “not to travel to India or leave the country as soon as it is safe to do so.” There are 14 direct daily flights between India and the US and other services that connect through Europe, the department said.

“Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases in India. US citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now. Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available," the State Department tweeted.

"We urge US citizens to enrol in STEP (Smart Traveler Enrollment Programme) at step.state.gov in order to receive critical information from the Embassy related to health and safety in India," it said.

#India: Access to medical care is severely limited due to COVID-19 cases. U.S. citizens wishing to depart should use available commercial options now. Daily direct flights to the US and flights via Paris and Frankfurt are available. https://t.co/p5a3v5ws9y pic.twitter.com/LqHhCiZVEg — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) April 28, 2021

Australia bans incoming flights from India

Indian authorities and hospitals are struggling to cope with the record number of Coronavirus infections and fatalities. Official data on Wednesday showed new infections rose by 360,960 in 24 hours, while 3,293 additional lives were lost – the highest ever recorded in the country.

Earlier this week, Australia banned all flights from India to relieve pressure on the nation’s system to quarantine residents from overseas in inner-city hotels, after a spike in infections. The UK too has barred any visitor from entering the country, who has been in India in the last 10 days. British and Irish nationals arriving in England from India must quarantine in a hotel. A number of the same countries are also, on the other hand, helping India with crucial resources that are currently in short supply.