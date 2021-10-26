US Issues New Travel Policy; Foreign Nationals To Provide Proof Of Full COVID Vaccination

Foreign travellers to the US from 8 November will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and they will have to provide proof of immunisation before boarding the aeroplane, announced US State Department on Tuesday. In the official release on 26th October, the US State Department said, “Starting on November 8, foreign national air travellers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an aeroplane to fly to the United States, with only limited exceptions.”

“The CDC has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO),” it said.

“Fully vaccinated air travelers will continue to be required to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test from a sample taken within three days of travel to the United States before boarding. That includes all travelers – U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and foreign nationals,” US State Department added.

Beginning November 8, the U.S. will have a new policy for Americans returning home after traveling abroad. Here’s what you need to know before you go: https://t.co/oOT2DnZknX pic.twitter.com/R9gPLwQWwG — Department of State (@StateDept) October 25, 2021

Since the US has said that it will consider WHO-approved vaccines in its emergency use listing (EUL), it is pertinent to note that the United Nations (UN) health agency is slated to meet on Tuesday to consider granting emergency use approval to India-made Covaxin against COVID-19. WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan revealed that the agency’s technical advisory group will be meeting on 26th October to consider EUL for Covaxin, which is already being used in a number of nations.

What US considers proof of full vaccination?

In the same statement, US President Joe Biden administration clarified that all passengers, both US citizens and foreign nationals, “should travel with proof of their vaccination status to provide to their airline prior to departure to the United States.” The proof of vaccination against COVID-19 should be a “ paper or digital record issued by an official source and should include the traveller’s name and date of birth, as well as the vaccine product and date(s) of administration for all doses the traveler received.”

(IMAGE: AP/Pixabay/Unsplash)