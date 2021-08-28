In the wake of increased security threats, the United States embassy has now asked Americans to avoid travelling to the Kabul airport. The US embassy issued its latest advisory informing that people at the Abbey, East, North and Ministry of Interior gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport should leave the area immediately. The advisory came after at least 95 Afghans and 13 US service members were killed in a terrorist attack on 26 August.

Security threats at Kabul airport

The US embassy, which is currently working to fully evacuate its citizens and troops before the 31 August deadline, has released a second safety advisory in less than a week. “Because of security threats at the Kabul airport, we continue to advise US citizens to avoid travelling to the airport and to avoid airport gates. US citizens who are at the Abbey gate, East gate, North gate or the New Ministry of Interior gate now should leave immediately,” the US embassy in Kabul said in a statement on its website.

The US troops in the region has now been alerted of more possible attacks. The recent bombing, which has been claimed by the Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, dubbed Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K, was one of the worst attacks in Afghanistan since 2011. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, while commenting on the incident, said that the next few days “will be our most dangerous period to date" in the evacuation. Psaki also said that the military is committed to continuing the evacuation mission despite the deadly attacks.

The US military in Kabul has since increased security in and around the airport. The troops have asked the Taliban to close certain roads leading to the airport. The Taliban has set up a barrier, 1,600 feet from the Kabul airport. According to the US, more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. However, videos and photos surfacing from Kabul suggest that thousands are still waiting at the airport gates for evacuation from the war-torn country.

Kabul airport attack

Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul have reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. Authorities noted, on Friday, that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher. One of the officials, who spoke to the media on condition of anonymity, said that other people might have taken bodies away from the scene.

The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K). Following the attack, US President Joe Biden pledged retaliation and completing the evacuation of Afghans. He promised to take revenge for the deaths of US service members and Afghans who died in both attacks. Biden said, “We will hunt you down and make you pay". Biden even stated that there was no evidence so far which indicated collusion between the Taliban and Islamic State in Thursday's Kabul attack.

