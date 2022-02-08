US: Jake Sullivan Claims 'Invading Ukraine Is Not The Only Scenario For Russia'

The United States (US) national security adviser Jake Sullivan stated on Sunday that America and its allies are working on measures that take into account multiple scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine because Russian Federation operations against Ukraine could take numerous forms.

In an interview with NBC, he said, "Part of the reason we've been working so intensively over the last few months is not just to prepare for one contingency but to prepare for all contingencies."

He believes Russia's actions towards Ukraine could take a number of forms, including annexing Ukraine's Donbas region, hybrid actions such as hacking and political destabilisation, or a full-fledged invasion. At the same time, he emphasised that the situation in Ukraine might deteriorate at any time and that the Russian Federation has concentrated military forces capable of a large military operation into Ukraine.

Sullivan also mentioned the United States' openness to engage with the Russian Federation on the deployment of specific missile systems, transparency around military exercises, confidence-building measures, and the avoidance of unintended occurrences. However, he added that the US is not yet prepared to address core security fundamentals, such as NATO's open-door policy for countries that meet the alliance's conditions.

Ukraine downplays a possible invasion by Russia

Moreover, after US sources estimated Moscow has assembled 70% of the military force needed for a full-scale invasion, Ukraine downplayed the possibility of a Russian assault on Sunday, advising not to believe "apocalyptic" forecasts. Today, Ukraine has a strong army, unparalleled international support, and the trust of the Ukrainian people in their country, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba remarked in a tweet. He added that the enemy should be afraid of Ukraine, not the other way around.

"Do not believe the apocalyptic predictions. Different capitals have different scenarios, but Ukraine is ready for any development," he tweeted in Ukrainian language, implying that the message was intended for a home audience.

Ukraine's presidency adviser Mykhailo Podolyak noted that the possibilities of finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis were significantly higher than the threat of further escalation. Even though the US warned that an attack could be near and NATO forces were on alert, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's government has downplayed the Russian threat in recent weeks, ostensibly to calm markets and prevent panic among the public.

