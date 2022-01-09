US: Jan 6 House Committee Expects Former VP Mike Pence To Voluntary Testify In Riot Probe

The US Select House Committee investigating the Capitol Riots of Jan 6 has sought a voluntary testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence "sometime this month." Speaking at an interview with NPR on Friday, chair of Committee, Republican Bennie Thompson stated that it is mandatory for the investigators to hear Pence's opinions "about what happened on Jan 6." Stressing that it is important for the ex-VP to testify, Thompson noted that Pence was "put in a tough spot" during the Capitol riot last year.

"Then president (Donald Trump) was putting a lot of pressure on him to break the law, and he stood fast. And because of his respect for the law, they were people who came to the Capitol a year ago wanting to hang him. And so, if for no other reason, our committee really needs to hear what are his opinions about what happened on Jan 6," US House Committee chair Bennie Thompson told NPR.

The developments come as the Select Committee is looking into Trump's alleged role in instigating the mob last year on January 6. As per reports, Trump had forced Pence to support his election fraud stance and reject the 2020 Presidential Election results, electing Joe Biden as the new US President. Pence had refused to abide by Trump's claims and later published a letter saying that he would not step down from his ceremonial post until the hearings of the Jan 6 committee had finalised its hearing.

Meanwhile, the Select committee will engage in closed-door meetings next week to finalise plans for the ex-VP's testimony. Although, it is still cloudy whether Pence will accept the Select Committee's request. As per US-based media reports, the committee is currently probing into Trump's inner circle. It has summoned Fox News host Sean Hannity and Republican Representatives Scott Perry of Pennsylvania and Jim Jordan of Ohio. However, none have expressed the will to testify.

"We are absolutely open to anyone coming voluntarily to the committee. In fact we think somebody has information that as a committee we need and getting a subpoena for that person's participation is important, then we will do it," Thompson explained.

Ivanka Trump tried to stop her father: Thompson

During the interview, Thompson also revealed that Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka tried to persuade her father to call off the attack on the Capitol building. "We have information that Ivanka tried to get the President to call off what was occurring at the Capitol. We don't have all the information, that's why we would love to have access to it," Thompson added. Meanwhile, Trump has lost several to withhold a subset of records on Capitol riots from the White House.

On January 6, 2021, over 500 sympathisers of Republican President Donald Trump attacked the US Capitol in Washington DC. They sought to overturn the 2020 Presidential Election results by disrupting joint sessions of the Congress. The rioters infringed the federal complex and breached security. So far over 350 tips and 350 witnesses have been pursued, another 45,000 documents have been examined related to the attack. The panel is scurrying to complete the investigation before the November mid-term.

(Image: AP)