US: Jan 6 Panel Recommends Prosecution For Meadows; Discloses Messages Sent To Trump

The United States' House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack decided to recommend criminal prosecution for former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on December 13, punishing Trump's most senior adviser for refusing to testify about the January 6 insurgency. The select committee unanimously advanced Meadows' contempt of Congress report, pushing the subject to a vote before the full House of Representatives, which is anticipated to accept the citation as soon as on December 14.

The chair of the select committee Bennie Thompson stated in an opening statement before the panel recommended Meadows' referral to the Justice Department that Mr Trump's former White House chief of staff had shown deliberate non-compliance in the violation of his subpoena, The Guardian reported.

Jan 6 panel recommends prosecution for Meadows

In the contempt report, the select committee stated that they were seeking charges against Meadows for attempting to impede the inquiry in a variety of ways, including refusing to testify and hindering their efforts to locate and identify materials relevant to the Capitol attack, according to the various media reports. The select committee further stated that Meadows should be prosecuted since he refused to testify even about facts he voluntarily disclosed to the panel through his own document production and admitted were not covered by Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Moreover, according to text messages relayed by the House committee investigating the attack, Fox News personalities, and lawmakers unsuccessfully pleaded with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 to persuade President Donald Trump to stop the violence unfolding at the US Capitol. The shocking new details were published by the committee Monday night as it gathered to advance a referral of Meadows to the Justice Department on criminal contempt of Congress allegation, according to the Irish Times.

Select committee reveals messages with Democrats, Donald Trump Jr. & Fox hosts

The graphic communications depicted the former President's inner circle's dismay as the Capitol riot intensified, and they provided as evidence of Trump's supreme abdication of duty, according to the committee's vice chairwoman, Donald Trump Jr., Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, AP reported. Those texts, as numerous committee members pointed out, had previously been turned up to the panel and are not protected by any claim of privilege, which Meadows has maintained since withdrawing his decision to cooperate with the probe.

During the meeting on December 13, the committee publicly revealed graphics depicting messages exchanged to Meadows during the days leading up to the insurgency. Meadows' messages with democrats, Fox News personalities, and Trump's eldest son on the need for the previous president to act to end the siege were cited by the committee. Other texts detailing the unfolding events, according to Cheney, were sent in real time, according to CNN.

(With inputs from agencies)