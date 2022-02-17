US: Jan 6 Select Committee Issues Subpoena For Phone Records Of Alex Jones’ Security Guard

The January 6 Select committee as part of its investigation has subpoenaed the phone records of a security guard who worked for former US President Trump-supporting broadcaster Alex Jones. The action of the investigation committee shows that the panel has 'deepening interest' in who Jones was in contacts related to his involvement in January 6 insurrection, Politico reported. Alex Jones in the court filing insisted that the security official might not be financially able to defend himself.

According to the court filing, Alex Jones has indicated that the select committee sought the phone records of Timothy Enlow, a security official employed by Jones’ firm Free Speech Systems LLC. Enlow indicated that he was being subpoenaed for testimony and documents. Alex Jones insisted that Timothy Enlow was informed by his cell carrier AT&T on February 9 that the select committee had subpoenaed his phone records, as per the Politico report. Enlow worked for Jones since 2018 and he was present with Jones in Washington on January 6, when Jones marched from the Ellipse.

January 6 committee seeks phone records of Timothy Enlow

In the court filing, Jones attorney Norm Pattis has insisted that Jones and Enlow's claim that a subpoena has been issued to seek the security official's communication data was "merely a back door" to obtain the records of Jones' communication. Jonas has urged the US District Court Judge Christopher Cooper to add the name of Timothy Enlow to his pre-existing lawsuit against the select committee.

Alex Jones had filed a case against the committee in December to block a subpoena for his testimony, as per the news report. He has insisted that subpoena for Enlow's records is an effort to avoid testifying to the panel who he asserted might not be financially able to defend himself. The United States House Committee was formed in 2021 to probe the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had chosen Representative Bennie Thompson to lead the January 6 select committee.

Image: AP