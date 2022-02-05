US: Jen Psaki Blames Trump For COVID Lockdowns As Study Claims They Had Little Impact

Secretary of White House Jen Psaki on Friday blamed the COVID-19 lockdown on former President Donald Trump by stating that the public health measures widely imposed at the start of the pandemic were put in when former President Donald Trump's was in office. As per Independent, the statement came after Psaki was asked about a Johns Hopkins University study that found social-distancing techniques had no significant positive effect on COVID.

Psaki also stated that the administration's medical experts should be asked this question as it was essentially a scientific query. She further said that she would point out that President Joe Biden has made it clear that they are not advocating lockdown, and that they are not pro lockdown. Psaki continued by saying that such restrictive measures are not on President Joe Biden's agenda, according to the Independent.

'Majority of the lockdowns occurred under Trump'

She recalled that the widespread adoption of social distancing and lockdown, that resulted in school and venue closures across the US, occurred when Trump was the President. She continued by saying that the majority of the lockdowns occurred under the previous president's tenure, according to the Independent. White House Secretary also said that their goal has been to convey that they have the tools that they need to keep the country open and that has been reflected as 90% of schools are open and over 210 million Americans are completely vaccinated. Further, Psaki said that they have the means to avoid lockdowns, and that they were not going back.

The study of Johns Hopkins University suggests that during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns had disastrous consequences. They have contributed to lower economic activity, higher unemployment, lower education, political turmoil, domestic violence, and the erosion of liberal democracy. It also stated that there is some evidence that COVID restrictions were unproductive and resulted in an increase in COVID-19 mortality.

'Donald Trump was unfit for office'

Jen Psaki had earlier criticised the former President on many occasions after she stated that former US President Donald Trump was unfit for office as he defended his followers' behaviour in storming the Capitol and attacking security officials. She said that he defended the acts of his supporters who rushed the Capitol and savagely attacked law enforcement personnel.