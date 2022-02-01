US: Jen Psaki Says Trump 'unfit For Office' After He Hints At Pardons For Jan 6 Prisoners

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday claimed that former US President Donald Trump was "unfit for office" as he defended the actions of his supporters who stormed the Capitol and attacked security officials. During Monday's White House press briefing, Psaki said, "he defended the actions of his supporters who stormed the Capitol and brutally attacked the law enforcement officers protecting it." I think it's important to shout that out and call that out," she added.

Jen Psaki says Donald Trump is 'unfit for Office'

While addressing a rally in Texas on Saturday, Trump expressed the possibility of pardons for supporters who participated in the Capitol riots. He said if he gets elected to the White House, protestors involved in the January 6 Capitol riot will be pardoned. Trump further added that if he is re-elected in 2024, then he would treat his supporters "fairly," adding, "If it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly."

Notably, more than 700 people have been convicted of crimes related to the insurrection, in which a violent group of Trump supporters breached the Capitol, assaulted law enforcement officers. Psaki also criticized Trump for his statement in which he excoriated former vice president Mike Pence for not overturning the 2020 election results, reported USA Today.

Trump asked Mike Pence to reject election results that showed Joe Biden winning

It is necessary to mention here that Trump had reportedly pressured Pence to reject election results that showed Joe Biden winning the Presidential elections. "Actually, what they are saying is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and they now want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power. He could have overturned the election! " Trump said in his statement Sunday, reported USA Today. During the certification of Biden's victory, the rioters were trying to turn the result and were chanting, "Hang Mike Pence," among other things.

Psaki lashed out at Trump for attacking his "own vice president for not—in his words—having overturned the election." She further stated, "It’s just a reminder of how unfit he is for the office. It's telling that even some of his closest allies have rejected those remarks as inappropriate in the days since. " However, Trump's remarks were disapproved by lawmakers in both parties.