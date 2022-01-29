US: Joe & Jill Biden Welcome First Cat 'Willow' To WH Since George W. Bush's Presidency

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have welcomed a new pal for their German Shepherd puppy Commander, a two-year-old cat ‘Willow’ that was seen loitering in the White House, Washington DC for the first time. The short-haired white farm cat has been named after the US First Lady’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, and it is grey and white in colour. It is to mention that White House has remained without a cat since India, ex-President George W. Bush’s cat had died there in 2009. Former President Bill Clinton also had a cat named Socks in the White House.

[Credit: AP]

The cat that the Bidens had said would come into the White House and was being waited for since long. It now perches at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave with treats and toys trying to settle with its new home, according to The Associated Press. Most importantly it remains to see how well Willow bonds with Commander, the puppy which was brought into the White House in December 2021 as a birthday gift from the US president’s brother James Biden and his wife, Sara.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

🐾I used to be a farm cat, I think that’s pawbably code for stray. My meowmy @FLOTUS named me Willow from Willow Grove, PA where I was born. I got noticed by meowmmy Jill Biden after I jumped up on stage, and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop in PA. #COTUS pic.twitter.com/wztuqzj7B2 — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 DOTUS Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) January 28, 2022

"The farm cat from Pennsylvania, Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop," Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson reportedly said. "Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.” “Willow is settling into the White House with her favourite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore."

[Credit: AP]

[Credit: AP]

Tabby comes from unamed Western Pennsylvania farm

The 2-year-old, grey-and-white short-haired tabby comes from an unnamed Western Pennsylvania farm, where the Bidens visited on the campaign trip in 2020. At the time, Dr. Jill Biden had told the reporters that after her husband, Joe Biden, was elected in November 2020, the Bidens will bring a kitty to the White House. After months of no sign of the feline, Bidens instead got a hound pup Commander, that is often seen in the White House lawn, playing. Dr. Jill Biden had then said that the cat will arrive in January.

She has a standing invitation. It would be purrrfect #COTUS https://t.co/W0OILtcEiz — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 28, 2022

While the farm owner handed Willow to the first lady, she had kept the animal away from the White House until there was an appropriate time to move her and her litter box in. As the cat arrived, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that Willow could arrive at one of her daily briefings at White House. "She has a standing invitation. It would be purrrfect," Psaki wrote.