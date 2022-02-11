US: Joe Biden Doing A ‘deep Dive’ On ‘about 4’ High Court Candidates

US President Joe Biden revealed that he is looking for a "persuasive" nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer and said that he is looking at "about four people" whom he met on Thursday. "The White House is doing a deep dive on the candidates to see if there's anything in their background that would disqualify them," Biden told Lester Holt of NBC Nightly News, reported AP. Speaking about the shortlisted candidates, President Biden said, "They were the honour students. They come from the best universities. They have experience—some on the bench, some in practice." He confirmed that his nominee for US Supreme Court would be a black woman and that he would confirm this by the end of this month.

Biden made these remarks just before a meeting with Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The US President said that he wants to nominate a woman who will not only be able to persuade her colleagues but will write "stirring, compelling, lasting arguments," said Delaware Senator Chris Coons, one of the committee members who attended the meeting. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill said, ''Biden's meeting was half "friendly and light" and half "serious" as he prepares to nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court, which is going to be the greatest event in the United States. Notably, the vetting process and narrowing of candidates is routine for Supreme Court nominations.

US: Joe Biden says he is vetting for ‘about 4’ black women High Court candidates

However, President Biden, during the interview, did not reveal the names of any of the candidates but stated that he believes his nominee will surely get Republican votes also. Biden said, "I’m not looking to make an ideological choice here. He stated that he is looking for someone like Breyer, "with an open mind, who understands... the Constitution and interprets it in a way that is consistent with the mainstream interpretation of the Constitution."

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, another Democratic member of the Judiciary panel who was present at the meeting, said, "This choice is historic not only because it will bring historic diversity to the court, but also the quality of the person whom the President will appoint. I think it will be historic and will really help unite the country as well as the court," Blumenthal said. It is important to mention here that it is unclear whether Biden’s nominee will receive any GOP votes because most Senate Republicans have already cast their votes against his lower court nominees.

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP