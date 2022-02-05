US: Joe Biden Expresses Grief On 900k American Deaths From COVID-19, Urges Booster Shots

United States (US) President Joe Biden expressed his grief, on February 4, for the hundreds of thousands of people who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He noted that there are more methods now than ever before to save the lives of people and combat the virus, with vaccines still the most essential tool.

According to research from Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 900,000 deaths from the coronavirus since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11, 2020. The true burden of COVID cases, according to experts, is substantially higher.

"Today, our nation marks another tragic milestone — 900,000 American lives have been lost to COVID-19. They were beloved mothers and fathers, grandparents, children, brothers and sisters, neighbors, and friends. Each soul is irreplaceable. We pray for the loved ones they have left behind, and together we keep every family enduring this pain in our hearts," the US President stated in a written statement released Friday night.

Vaccines 'most important tool' to combat the virus

He added that after nearly two years, he knows that the emotional, physical and psychological weight of the pandemic has been tremendously tough to bear. Biden urged Americans to acquire COVID-19 immunizations and boosters, calling vaccines "our most important tool" in the fight against the virus and claiming that the country can save lives if everyone does their part.

Joe Biden added in the press release, "We now have more tools than ever before to save lives and fight this virus — with vaccines remaining our most important tool. Vaccines and boosters have proven incredibly effective, and offer the highest level of protection."

According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unvaccinated adults have a 97-fold higher chance of dying from COVID-19 than adults who have been completely vaccinated and boosted. One of Biden's biggest difficulties a year into his presidency is the COVID-19 pandemic. As the administration continues to fight the Omicron strain and urge for vaccinations, new data from the United States reveals that instances and hospitalizations are decreasing.

According to Johns Hopkins, about 2,000 additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported per day in the United States for the past two weeks. As the Omicron strain spreads, the Biden administration faced backlash for a testing deficit. To combat this new form of COVID, the administration set up more testing stations, ordered a billion fast tests and began delivering them across the country, and ordered millions of N95 masks to distribute across the country.

Image: AP/Shutterstock