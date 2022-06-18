US: Joe Biden Falls Off Bike After Beach Ride With First Lady Jill; Assures 'I'm Good'

The President of the United States, Joe Biden took a tumble off his bike while riding up to his supporters with First Lady Jill Biden near his beach home in Delaware on Saturday, June 18. The US President's foot purportedly got caught in the pedal as he was trying to get off the bicycle, leading to his fall face-first into the asphalt. Biden was helped by Secret Service agents, and as he got up, the 79-year-old, said, 'I'm good, I'm good.'

Joe Biden falls off bike

"No medical attention is needed," a White House official said later, adding that the President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family. The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

At 79, Biden is the oldest to serve as the President of the US and has very frequently been in news, particularly for his plunges. The US President had fallen up the stairs of Air Force One repeatedly during the 16 months of his presidency, most recently on June 8 as he left Washington for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. In December 2020, soon after his election but before taking office, the US President broke small bones in his foot while playing with one of his German shepherds. But a year later, in November 2021, his doctor gave Biden a clean bill of health, describing him as 'healthy' and 'vigorous'.

Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.

Video: Townhall.com; Image: AP