US: Joe Biden-led Administration To Scrap Trump-era Arctic Drilling Plan

The United States (US) President Joe Biden is taking measures to overturn former President Donald Trump's decision to open up more of the Arctic to drilling. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) stated that it will seek to revert to an Obama-era plan that leaves only 52% of Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve open to oil and gas production, according to an official statement.

The Donald Trump administration's plan left 82% of the budget available for such uses. The Alaska National Petroleum Reserve is a 23-million-acre tract on the state's north slope. President Warren Harding designated the area as an emergency oil reserve for the Navy in 1923. It was eventually handed to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which sells leases to firms interested in drilling for oil in the area.

Parts of Trump's plan, including "certain more protective lease stipulations and operating procedures for threatened and endangered species" enacted by its predecessor, will continue, according to the BLM.



Interior officer Laura Daniel-Davis expressed worries about drilling in the "biologically vulnerable" Teshekpuk Lake Special Area in a September memo. She also stated that the Trump proposal contains other modifications that undermine environmental regulations in order to promote oil and gas development even more, in a memo published in September, last year. The National Petroleum Reserve was formed in 1923 on Alaska's North Slope and is home to massive oil and gas deposits. It is the country's largest tract of the federal territory.

Obama restricted oil drilling to almost half of the reserve

The Obama administration restricted oil drilling to almost half of the reserve, but the Trump administration, which is favourable to the business, expanded the land available for exploitation from 11.8 million to 18.6 million. This includes allowing future drilling near Teshekpuk Lake, a critical habitat for polar bears, caribou, and migratory birds in the reserve's northeast portion.

The Trump administration, on the other hand, claimed that opening up more of the reserve, was increasing the country's energy potential and creating jobs. The current news comes as a part of a legal battle over the matter. The BLM listed additional moves forward in its new release. It stated that it will inform the court that it does not believe a further environmental evaluation is required. Instead, following certain endangered species consultations, it hopes to produce a new record of decision that formally sets its policy.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP