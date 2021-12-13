US: Joe Biden Officially Declares Major Disaster After Swarm Of Tornadoes Hit Kentucky

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday officially declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky after the state suffered the worst hit of an unusual mid-December swarm of tornadoes across the Midwest and the South levelling entire communities. Biden’s latest move would pave the way for additional federal aid after Kentucky governor Andy Beshear formally requested the declaration on 12 December, said the head of the US disaster response agency FEMA said. US President had received the request and approved it on Sunday evening.

Beshear had said that the tornadoes were the most destructive in the history of the state and added that even the steadiest structures made of steel and brick were destroyed. The official release by the White House stated that Biden “declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding, and tornadoes beginning on December 10, 2021, and continuing.”

“The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren,” it added.

President Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This action authorizes @DHSgov and @FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts. Read more: https://t.co/7GsJ7vJmuN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 11, 2021

What will the assistance include?

White House stated that following Biden’s declaration the assistance extended to Kentucky can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover the uninsured property losses. Other programs included will help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. Federal funding would also cover the Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for the emergency work in the counties.

“Lastly, Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth,” White House said.

“Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are fully completed,” it added.

Kentucky tornadoes toll reaches dozens

Meanwhile, AP stated that dozens of people in a range of Kentucky counties are still believed to have died in the storms. Kentucky governor had said on Sunday morning that the state’s toll could exceed 100 but on that same day, in the afternoon, he said that it could be as low as 50. Beshear had said, “We are praying that maybe original estimates of those we have lost were wrong. If so, it’s going to be pretty wonderful."

(IMAGE: AP)